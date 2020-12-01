Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO

Islam Times - The World Health Organization [WHO] affirmed on Monday that Yemen suffers from multiple challenges in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic due to the critical security situation in the country, which hinders access for humanitarian aid.

The WHO’s regional director of the Middle East, Ahmed al-Mandhari, told “Sputnik” news agency that the ongoing conflict impeding many support activities and has exhausted the health sector and blocked supplies for some areas.The WHO official added that the conditions of displacement and asylum have made difficulties and challenges access to health services to those who need.He added, “Nevertheless, we provided all necessary supplies and materials to Yemen to help the health sector respond to the pandemic and strengthen the capabilities of laboratories and surveillance systems, but the health sector still faces difficulties in monitoring cases of infection and conducting sufficient tests.“There is a problem related to the exchange of verified information due to the weakness of the health information system,” al-Mandhari affirmed.He said, “We continue to work with the relevant authorities to continue to provide the technical and health support to meet the basic services needs of Yemen and its citizens for addressing the pandemic and its challenges.”