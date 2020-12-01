0
Tuesday 1 December 2020 - 10:22

Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO

Story Code : 901032
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
The WHO’s regional director of the Middle East, Ahmed al-Mandhari, told “Sputnik” news agency that the ongoing conflict impeding many support activities and has exhausted the health sector and blocked supplies for some areas.

The WHO official added that the conditions of displacement and asylum have made difficulties and challenges access to health services to those who need.

He added, “Nevertheless, we provided all necessary supplies and materials to Yemen to help the health sector respond to the pandemic and strengthen the capabilities of laboratories and surveillance systems, but the health sector still faces difficulties in monitoring cases of infection and conducting sufficient tests.

“There is a problem related to the exchange of verified information due to the weakness of the health information system,” al-Mandhari affirmed.

He said, “We continue to work with the relevant authorities to continue to provide the technical and health support to meet the basic services needs of Yemen and its citizens for addressing the pandemic and its challenges.”
Related Stories
Voters won't accept the 2020 election results — no matter who wins
Islam Times - During the last month and a half or so of the 2016 presidential election, meta-arguments about ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
1 December 2020
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
1 December 2020
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
30 November 2020
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
29 November 2020
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
29 November 2020
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
28 November 2020
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
28 November 2020