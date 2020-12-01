Iraq’s PMU Forces Launch Anti-Daesh Operation in Diyala

Islam Times - Fighters from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, have launched a major operation against the Daesh terror group in the eastern province of Diyala.

According to a statement by Hashd al-Sha’abi on Tuesday, the operation's objective is to track down Daesh terrorists in the areas north of Khanaqin, Ali al-Saadoun, and Ahmad Hilal, in Diyala, Shafaq News reported.It added that the operation also aims to enhance security and stability, destroy terrorist hideouts, and arrest wanted persons.In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.