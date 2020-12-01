0
Tuesday 1 December 2020 - 14:52

Saudi War Has Killed Over 220,000 Yemeni People

The United Nations released statistics on Tuesday on the number of victims of the Saudi-Emirati coalition's aggression against Yemen.

This very high number is ‘unacceptable’, the report read.

The international body also said that Yemen had reached an irreversible point and now needed a ceasefire to end the war.

In this regard, the OCHA in Yemen reacted last night to the killing of 14 women and children in the western Yemeni province of al-Hudaydah.

The office said in a statement that the attack on women and children was ‘unacceptable and unjustifiable.’

According to the statement, the attack was "horrific and a gross violation of international humanitarian law, so that the parties involved are required to take action to protect civilians."

The Office stressed that the parties involved must find a solution to lasting peace and to prevent poverty and save the lives of the people.

According to the statement, Yemen is currently facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world and more than 80% of its inhabitants are in need of humanitarian assistance and support.

Yemen has been grappling with UAE-Saudi aggression for the past six years, backed by the United States and Western countries. The aim of this aggression was to bring back the resigned and fugitive president of this country.
