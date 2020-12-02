Rouhani: Sanctions Fail to Ruin Iran’s Economy

Islam Times - The hostile target of economic collapse in Iran has ended in failure as the administration has managed to deal with the sanctions and neutralized their adverse effects, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

Speaking at a Tuesday session of the Administration’s Economic Coordination Headquarters, Rouhani said the enemy has failed to achieve its main purpose in imposing the sanctions and economic war against Iran, namely the economic collapse of the Islamic Republic.In spite of the harmful effects of the sanctions on Iran’s economy and the livelihood of people, “we can assert strongly that the impacts of the sanctions have been neutralized,” he added.The success in tackling the sanctions has been gained with resistance and prudent policies, he stressed, saying the enemy’s objective to disrupt the Iranian society’s calm, psychological security and economic stability has also ended in failure.“Those who have failed to meet the objective of halting Iran’s economy during two years and a half of implementation of the anti-Iranian policy of maximum pressure are now angry about the clam and the improving course in Iran’s economy, and are seeking to send negative waves to [Iran’s] economy in these few weeks,” Rouhani explained, pointing to the termination of the US administration’s term.“People are confident that the economic resistance has borne fruit and those who have imposed sanctions will have to reverse their approach. That’s why the predictions for future have become positive, as the economic behavior in various markets attests to it.”On the efforts to finalize the next year’s national budget bill, Rouhani said the budget bill prepared by the administration would pave the way for the country’s progress and development of infrastructures.The main strategy in preparing the next year’s budget is to maintain and strengthen the process of development and support vulnerable groups, he explained, hoping that removal of the obstacles would accelerate the country’s development pace in the next Iranian year, which begins in March 2021.Rouhani also noted that oil revenues have been excluded from next year budget, highlighting the administration’s detailed planning and accurate calculations coupled with the experience of countering severe economic sanctions.