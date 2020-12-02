0
Wednesday 2 December 2020 - 02:05

Saving JCPOA Necessary for Resolving Iran’s Nuclear Issue

Referring to the next meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA which will be held in Vienna on December 16, Hua Chunying said that JCPOA participants will assess the current state of the Iranian nuclear issue and how the Nuclear Deal will be implemented and further coordinate the next steps.

She also expressed hope that various parties would use the opportunity to defend and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and make their efforts to find a political solution for Iran’s nuclear issue.

Hua Chunying went on to say that China expects the US to return to JCPOA and adopt practical measures to maintain the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid and attended by the representatives of E3+2 countries (France, Germany, UK, China, and Russia) and Iran, according to the official website of the European Union.
