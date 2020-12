Islam Times - A 40-strong Bahraini delegation arrived in the Zionist occupation entity Tuesday for two days of talks on boosting economic cooperation and tourism after the two sides normalized relations in September.

Last month, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani held talks in occupied Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benajamin Netanyahu and outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pormpeo.The latest delegation, led by Industry, Trade and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, was welcomes by the Zionist tourism minister, Orit Farkash HaCohen, at Ben Gurion airport on Tuesday.The delegation is scheduled to meet both FM Gabi Ashkenazi and Netanyahu on Wednesday.