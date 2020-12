Islam Times - Three extremists were killed Tuesday in a clash with the Algerian army in the country’s northeast, the defense ministry said, adding that an operation was ongoing.

The army killed “two terrorists following a clash with a dangerous” armed group in Jijel province, the ministry said in an initial statement, later revising the toll to three.Algerian authorities use the term “terrorist” to describe armed extremists who have been active in the country since the early 1990s.