0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 04:17

Japan Protests Russia's Missile Deployment on Disputed Islands

Story Code : 901345
Japan Protests Russia
"The deployment contributes to the Russian military buildup on the Northern Territories and conflicts with our country's position that the islands are our inherent territory," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

The protest, lodged through diplomatic channels on Tuesday, said the missile deployment on Etorofu Island "cannot be tolerated," Kato said, Kyodo News reported.

Etorofu is among the four disputed islands, called and claimed as the Northern Territories by Japan and administered by Russia, which calls them the Southern Kurils.

"We will continue to watch with interest the moves of the Russian military in the Far East, including the Northern Territories, and the military's impact on the security aspect," Kato said.

Russia's Eastern Military District and its TV station said Tuesday the S-300V4 land-to-air missile system was deployed on Etorofu Island, according to Kato.

The dispute over the islands, seized by the Soviet Union after Japan's surrender in World War II in 1945, has prevented the two countries from concluding a postwar peace treaty.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
2 December 2020
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
2 December 2020
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
1 December 2020
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
1 December 2020
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
1 December 2020
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
30 November 2020
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020