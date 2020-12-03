0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 04:26

Trump Responds to Georgia Official's Death Threats Plea with More Rhetoric

Story Code : 901347
Trump Responds to Georgia Official
Gabriel Sterling, the voting implementation manager with the Georgia secretary of state's office, referenced death threats and other such intimidation—suggesting Trump was "inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence", Newsweek reported.

"It has to stop," Sterling said, having urged the president and Senator to condemn these words and actions.

"This is elections, this is backbone of democracy. And all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this," he added.

Trump shared a clip of Sterling's comments, in which he returned to his narrative of election fraud in Georgia by targeting the state's governor, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"Rigged Election," he wrote.

"Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we'll find!!!" he added.

Sterling specifically referenced death threats made to a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems who was working in Gwinnett County, while he also referred to "sexualized threats" sent to Raffensperger's wife. Raffensperger has previously referred to receiving death threats following the election.

Sterling also mentioned Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova's comments in which he announced the former director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) should be "taken out at dawn and shot."

CNN's Jake Tapper branded Trump's comments "un-American".

"Grotesque, dangerous, undemocratic, un-American. Called out by a GOP official in Georgia for not condemning calls for violence against election officials, the president responds with the deranged conspiracy theories that are feeding the threats," he tweeted, sharing the president's comments.

Aside from Trump's retweet of Sterling's comments, his campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said it "fully" condemned "threats or violence".

"The campaign is focused on ensuring that all legal votes are counted and all illegal votes are not. No one should engage in threats or violence, and if that has happened, we condemn that fully," he added, in a statement reported by NPR following Sterling's comments.

Trump has increasingly made derisive comments about Kemp and Raffensperger, recently suggesting Kemp "call off the election" in a tweet targeting him. He has also urged Kemp to get involved in the recount process and "overrule" Raffensperger, a suggestion the governor's office refuted.

Georgia's initial count showed Biden having received more votes than Trump, as did a hand recount. Another recount is ongoing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
2 December 2020
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
2 December 2020
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
1 December 2020
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
1 December 2020
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
1 December 2020
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
30 November 2020
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020