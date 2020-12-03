0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 10:47

Washington Withdrawing Staff from Baghdad Embassy

Story Code : 901414
Washington Withdrawing Staff from Baghdad Embassy
The decision comes in the wake of the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist near Tehran and ahead of the anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“A source familiar echoed this and said the decision to have a partial, temporary withdrawal was determined at a Tuesday meeting of the National Security Council's Policy Coordination Committee,” read a CNN report on Wednesday.

The state department has neither confirmed or denied the drawdown.

"Ambassador [Matthew] Tueller remains in Iraq and the Embassy in Baghdad continues to operate,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"The State Department continually adjusts its diplomatic presence at Embassies and Consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, the health situation, and even the holidays… Ensuring the safety of US government personnel, US citizens, and the security of our facilities, remains our highest priority.”

Following a directive by US President Donald Trump last month, the US military is reportedly reducing its presence in Iraq from about 3,000 to 2,500 by January 15.

Iran has put a severe revenge on its agenda in response to the assassination of a high-profile figures by the United States and the Zionist entity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
2 December 2020
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
2 December 2020
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
1 December 2020
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
1 December 2020
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
1 December 2020
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
30 November 2020
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020