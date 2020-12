Islam Times - Several Palestinian youths were hit with metal-coated rubber bullets, while many others suffocated during confrontations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces after settlers stormed the Prophet Yusuf [PBUH] shrine east Nablus.

Security sources said that dozens of ‘Israeli’ settlers stormed the shrine east of Nablus to perform religious rituals, under the occupation forces’ protection. The move led to confrontations in the region, and led to the aforementioned injuries.