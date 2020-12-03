IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran

According to the public relations department of the IRGC’s Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base, its servicemen have arrested a 3-strong team of “anti-Revolution terrorist elements and mercenaries of the global arrogance” in West Azarbaijan.
The anti-Revolution forces had plans to carry out acts of terrorism, the statement said, adding that they have been arrested before having the time to show any reaction.
A considerable number of weapons, communication equipment and ammunition have been seized from the terrorists, it added.
The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.