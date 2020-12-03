IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ [IRGC] troops have caught a team of terrorists in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, a statement said.

According to the public relations department of the IRGC’s Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base, its servicemen have arrested a 3-strong team of “anti-Revolution terrorist elements and mercenaries of the global arrogance” in West Azarbaijan.The anti-Revolution forces had plans to carry out acts of terrorism, the statement said, adding that they have been arrested before having the time to show any reaction.A considerable number of weapons, communication equipment and ammunition have been seized from the terrorists, it added.The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.