Mission Accomplished: Hezbollah Drone Flew over Galilee, Returned Safely

Islam Times - Hezbollah drone flew over the occupied territories’ Galilee and returned safely to Lebanon despite high alert among the ranks of the Israeli occupation army last October, a report said on Thursday.

Lebanese Daily Al-Akhbar reported that a Hezbollah drone managed to enter the airspace of occupied Palestine on October 26 as the Israeli occupation army was on high alert and waging the so-called “Lethal Arrow” maneuver.“The maneuver was accompanied with high activity by the Israeli air force,” the Lebanese daily said.“One of the maneuver’s goals was to prevent drones from getting into the Palestinian airspace,” Al-Akhbar said, highlighting the paradox.The drone managed to capture photos and footage of the occupied region of Galilee and then returned to its base in Lebanon safely, the daily revealed.Al-Manar will broadcast the photos and scenes captured by the drone in the last episode of “The Second Liberation” documentary series.