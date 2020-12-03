0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 22:19

NY Times: Trump Administration Seeking to Cut Iran’s OverFlight Revenues

Story Code : 901518
NY Times: Trump Administration Seeking to Cut Iran’s OverFlight Revenues
According to the New York Times, the Trump Administration officials have held talks in Doha and Riyadh to open Saudi Arabia’s sky for Qatar Airways in a bid to increase economic pressure on Iran.

“Meeting on Wednesday with Qatari leaders, Jared Kushner, a senior presidential adviser, and other White House officials raised the prospect of rerouting commercial flights from the Persian Gulf country through Saudi Arabia’s airspace instead of over Iran, according to a diplomat with knowledge of the discussions,” reads the report.

Arab states imposed an embargo against Qatar in 2017, cutting off the flight paths of Qatar and since then, the Qatari state airliner has used Iran’s airspace.

The report claims that the re-routing of the flights will cut some $100 million of Iran’s annual revenue.

“Two US officials also described a goal of Mr. Kushner’s diplomatic foray this week — which included a stop in Saudi Arabia — as seeking an agreement on the overflights issue,” it adds.

Just two weeks ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also traveled to Qatar to make what one official called his own pitch for the overflights issue to the government in the capital, Doha.

The White House declined to comment on Wednesday about Kushner’s meetings in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. His traveling delegation included Brian Hook, the State Department’s recently departed chief Iran envoy; Avi Berkowitz, a special representative for international negotiations; and Adam Boehler, the head of the International Development Finance Corporation.
Related Stories
NY Times Brands Killer of Yemeni Kids as Reformist; Journalists React
Islam Times - New York Times' column that has portrayed as a reformist Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is personally leading a bloody ...
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
3 December 2020
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
3 December 2020
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
3 December 2020
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
2 December 2020
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
2 December 2020
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
2 December 2020
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
1 December 2020
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
1 December 2020
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
1 December 2020
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
30 November 2020