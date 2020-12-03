0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 23:11

Trump Says Biden Can’t Be President if Voter Fraud is Confirmed

Story Code : 901520
“If we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can’t be president. We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. We’re talking about numbers like nobody has ever seen before”, the president said. “We used to have what was called Election Day. Now we have election days, weeks and months, and lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time”, he added.

The president previously said that the American election system is under attack, as his rivals are trying to overturn everything he has done during his term, and by this annul the results of the 2016 elections.

The Trump campaign is committed to going to the US Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the election, citing multiple violations in key states. The president refuses to concede to Biden, who was declared the winner by American media networks. At the same time, Trump allowed the launch of the formal transition of power to the Biden-Harris team.

The campaign also issued a statement that a US Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into voter fraud did not take into account evidence and witnesses that they produced after US Attorney General Bill Barr said investigators did not find evidence of massive voter fraud during the presidential election.

The final official result of the US election will be known after 14 December, when the Electoral College casts its vote.
