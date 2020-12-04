0
Friday 4 December 2020 - 11:23

Explosion Rocks S.African Crude Oil Refinery in Durban

Story Code : 901594
Explosion Rocks S.African Crude Oil Refinery in Durban
There was an explosion at South Africa’s second-largest crude oil refinery in Durban on Friday morning, a local metropolitan police official told Reuters, adding it was not yet clear whether there had been injuries or deaths.

A spokesman for Engen, which operates the refinery, said he would comment later in a statement.

According to Engen’s website, the Durban plant has a crude refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

It was not immediately clear if there was any impact on the refinery’s production.

Africa’s most industrialised economy has six refineries, four using crude oil and two synthetic fuel as feedstock. It is a net importer of petroleum products.
Related Stories
Explosion rocks Somali capital, injures Mogadishu mayor
Islam Times - The mayor of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu and several other officials have been wounded in an explosion that hit local government headquarters.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
3 December 2020
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
3 December 2020
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
3 December 2020
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
2 December 2020
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
2 December 2020
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
2 December 2020
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
1 December 2020
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
1 December 2020
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
1 December 2020
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
30 November 2020