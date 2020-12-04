China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’

Islam Times - China on Friday hit back at the US for blacklisting of more Chinese companies, calling on Washington to “stop abusing the concept of national security.”

The US must stop abusing the concept of national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a briefing.According to Hua, China strongly opposes the latest action, warning that such move will critically damage America’s interests and image.The Trump administration on Thursday blacklisted four Chinese companies, including China’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and the oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).The move, thus, expands the number of companies the US views as being ‘controlled’ by the Chinese military, bringing the total to 35. The companies on the blacklist are denied full access to US technology and investment.Beijing has repeatedly condemned Washington’s actions, emphasizing that the US provides no evidence to support its claims of the Chinese military’s control over the blacklisted enterprises.