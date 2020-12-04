0
Friday 4 December 2020

US Air Force Bomber Suffers Engine Fire During Mid-air Emergency Over Worcester

The US Airforce B-52 strategic bomber, callsign CAKE11, was spotted entering a holding pattern shortly after 3pm. The jet let off a 7700 Squawk, a special purpose emergency code, after an engine fire led to one engine shutting down.

The bomber started to dump fuel before landing at the RAF base.

Its flight path shows the jet continued to circle between Worcester and Gloucestershire for over two hours.

The American aircraft continued its holding pattern to burn fuel.

It stayed at a steady height, at an altitude of about 14,000ft and at a speed of 304 knots [63km/h] for much of the journey, according to flight data by ADS-B Exchange.

The B-52 made the distress signal after completing a mission over the Mediterranean Sea.
