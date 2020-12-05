UN Urged to Deal with Terrorism in Iran the Same Way it Does in France, Austria

Islam Times - Iran urged the United Nations and its Human Rights Council to stop their “selective” approach and condemn the recent assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an act of terrorism.

In separate letters to the UN Secretary General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretary of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights demanded that they deal with terrorism in Iran just for once as they deal with it in countries like France and Austria.Ali Bagheri Kani wrote that inaction over this terrorist and criminal act and failure to highlight it in the relevant UN reports would further question the credibility of the reports and may be considered as giving legitimacy to terrorism.It would also result in further spread of radicalism and terrorism, entailing international responsibility for the United Nations, he added.Bagheri Kani also reminded the UN secretary general of the clear stances he adopted against terrorist acts in other countries including Austria and France, calling on Antonio Guterres to stress the necessity of greater cooperation among countries for the administration of justice against terrorists and ultimately draw the attention of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations to this state-orchestrated assassination and violation of international peace and security in accordance with the implementation of Article 99 of the United Nations Charter.“Within the framework of these thoughts and approaches, the newly-emerged concept of ‘state terrorism’ is being exploited as an instrument by the powers to advance their illegitimate and illegal policies which would ultimately threaten and violate peace, security and human rights more than any other time,” he added in the letter.He also slammed the “politically-motivated” approach taken by western countries toward the vicious phenomenon of terrorism, and wrote these countries’ double standards and decriminalization of terrorism in “terrorism-laundering” frameworks have exposed the global community to new challenges in connection with international peace and security.The Iranian official said the assassination of Fakhrizadeh is a blatant breach of peremptory norms and inviolable international human rights, such as the right to life, as stipulated in Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.The international responsibility for this flagrant violation of peremptory principles is incumbent on the countries, the Western advocates of human rights and international organizations which chose to be silent and take no action, he added.Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, was targeted in a multi-pronged terrorist attack in Absard city of Tehran Province’s Damavand County last Friday.Iranian government officials and military commanders have hinted that the ‘Israeli’ regime could have been behind the terror attack, vowing harsh revenge against all the criminals involved.