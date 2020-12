Islam Times - The former CIA chief, John Brennan, stressed that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman met with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to protect himself from any action that could be taken by Biden’s administration pertaining the Khashoggi murder file.

In an interview with the Zionist daily, Haaretz, Brennan stressed that the Israeli-Saudi ties have been run since a long time by the intelligence officers, not governmental figures, and that he organized some of the meetings between the two sides.Brennan maintained that Bin Salman tries to play the role of the ruler in the kingdom and present himself as the moderate, modern leader.