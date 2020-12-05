0
Saturday 5 December 2020 - 03:11

Germany Wants ‘Broader’ Iran Nuclear Deal: FM

Story Code : 901736
Germany Wants ‘Broader’ Iran Nuclear Deal: FM
“A form of ‘nuclear agreement plus’ is needed, which also lies in our interest,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, told Spiegel magazine in an interview.

“We have clear expectations for Iran: no nuclear weapons, but also no ballistic rocket program which threatens the whole region. Iran must also play another role in the region.”

“We need this accord because we distrust Iran,” he added.

The 2015 nuclear deal — known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

The European Union and the United States were key signatories in the deal but US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and has reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.

President-elect Joe Biden has signaled that Washington could rejoin the deal as a starting point for follow-on negotiations if Iran returned to compliance.

But Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has rejected talk of reopening the 2015 deal, saying on Thursday: “We will not renegotiate a deal which we negotiated.”

He added that Western powers should look to their own behavior before criticizing Iran.

He also complained at a lack of European outrage at the assassination of one of Iran’s leading nuclear scientists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran last.
Related Stories
There is no military solution in Afghanistan: FM Zarif
Islam times - Stating that the presence of foreign forces has never brought stability in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that there is no military solution ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
4 December 2020
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
4 December 2020
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
3 December 2020
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
3 December 2020
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
3 December 2020
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
3 December 2020
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
2 December 2020
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
India, Pakistan Trade Barbs over ‘OIC Resolution’ on Kashmir
2 December 2020
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
British ‘Mercenaries’ Accused of War Crimes in Sri Lankan Civil War
2 December 2020
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
1 December 2020
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020