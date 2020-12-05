0
Saturday 5 December 2020 - 23:07

Riyadh Reportedly Cancels Mossad Chief’s Visit After Netanyahu Meeting Exposed

Story Code : 901928
Riyadh Reportedly Cancels Mossad Chief’s Visit After Netanyahu Meeting Exposed
Alex Fishman, a military analyst for the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, wrote on Friday that Riyadh had cancelled the visit because Netanyahu had disclosed his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman less than 24 hours after they had met in Neom city at the far north of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline.

Fishman said the kingdom was angry that the Israeli leader had “showed off” about the last month’s meeting.

The Israeli analyst then dismissed Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s denial that any such gathering had happened, noting that news of the meeting was disclosed without Saudi approval and that “the Saudi Foreign Ministry was obliged to completely deny it.”  

“In the last few years, Netanyahu is breaking the reporting restrictions policy which served Israel for many years in its external secret relations and in managing sensitive policy affairs,” Fishman wrote

“It is backlashing. They reach an achievement which its strength is in its secrecy, then they turn it into a political tool aiming to glorify the prime minister,” he added.

A member of Netanyahu’s cabinet and Likud party on November 23 confirmed reports that Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with the kingdom’s de facto ruler and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Earlier in the day, Israel’s Kan public radio and Army Radio said Mossad chief Yossi Cohen also attended the meeting.

The meeting marked the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials, amid attempts by Pompeo to coax the Riyadh regime to follow its neighbors, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, in establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Following the September 15 signing of US-brokered agreements on normalization between Israel and the UAE and also Bahrain, President Donald Trump announced on October 23 at the White House that Sudan and Israel had also agreed to normalize relations.

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call with Netanyahu and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, senior US officials said.

Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin, however, later said the accord will depend on approval from its yet-to-be formed legislative council.

It is unclear when the assembly will be formed under a power-sharing deal between the African country’s military officers and civilians.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital. They say the deals ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.
Comment


Featured Stories
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
China Hits back at US: ‘Stop Abusing Concept of National Security’
4 December 2020
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
4 December 2020
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
IRGC Smashes Terrorist Team in Northwest Iran
3 December 2020
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
Health Ministry: A Child Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen
3 December 2020
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
Syria Stresses Sovereign Right in Golan, Calls for The End Of ‘Israeli’ Occupation
3 December 2020
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
UN General Assembly Adopts Five Anti-‘Israeli’ Resolutions
3 December 2020
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
Iran Says Retaliation for Assassination of Fakhrizadeh ‘in Due Course’
2 December 2020
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
2 December 2020