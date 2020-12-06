0
Sunday 6 December 2020 - 00:16

Bahrain Backtracks on West Bank, Golan Imports Decision

Story Code : 901933
Bahrain’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani had voiced openness to settlement imports, adding that Manama would make no distinction between products produced in the Zionist entity or in the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights.

“The minister’s statement was misinterpreted and that the ministry is committed to the Bahraini government’s unwavering stance regarding adherence to the resolutions of the United Nations,” BNA said late Friday, quoting an official source from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalized ties with the Zionist entity on Sept. 15, in a US-sponsored deal.

Under European Union guidelines, settlement products should be clearly labeled as such when exported to EU member countries. The Trump administration last month removed US customs distinctions between goods made within the Zionist entity and in settlements.
