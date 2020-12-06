0
Sunday 6 December 2020 - 01:15

Armed Attack on Afghan Customs 'Islam Qala' Leaves 3 Dead

Story Code : 901935
Armed Attack on Afghan Customs
Abdul Ahad Walizadeh, a police spokesman in Herat province in western Afghanistan, said on Sat. that two members of the country's security forces were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen on ‘Islam Qala’ customs office in the province.

He added that a civilian was also killed in the attack.

According to him, unidentified gunmen fled the scene after firing on the customs building.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Afghan police announced that the investigation to identify perpetrators of the incident has begun.
 
