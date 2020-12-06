Islamic Jihad: Crossing of Hezbollah Drones into Palestine’s Airspace to Monitor Israeli Military Activities Is a Major Military Achievement
Story Code : 902024
Shehab highlighted indications about imminent Zionist aggression on Gaza, stressing that the Palestinian resistance is ready to confront all the possibilities.
In the last episode of Al-Manar TV Channel’s Documentary, Secrets of Second Liberation, Hezbollah drones appeared capturing footage of the Zionist military command sites in the occupied Galilee and Shebaa Farms, called Brannite and Rowaysat Al-Alam respectively.