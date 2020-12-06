Saudi-Led War against Yemen in ‘Final Stages’: Military Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said the Saudi-led military aggression against his country is in its “final stages” after suffering successive defeats at the hands of resistance forces.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Saturday that the occupiers and their mercenaries are doomed to decline no matter how much they shed the blood of innocent people, the al-Masirah TV channel reported.Yemeni leaders, he added, have issued a general amnesty for all those who want to return to the right path and stop the killing of the Yemenis.Saudi Arabia launched a devastating military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states, such as the UAE, and with arms support from the US and several Western countries.The aim was to return to power the Riyadh-backed regime of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement that has taken control of state matters.Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).The war has failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the impoverished country’s infrastructure. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.