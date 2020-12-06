Explosions Leads to Massive Blaze at Gas Plant in El Salvador

Islam Times - A gas plant just outside El Salvador’s capital went up in flames on Saturday afternoon.

Videos and photos of the blaze quickly surfaced on social media. There have been no reports of any victims or injuries.A massive fire combined with explosions has been filmed near the Plaza Mundo mall, with authorities urging residents to avoid the area.The shopping center has been evacuated due to the initial threat of the blaze spreading beyond the gas plant's territory.However, the local fire department later announced that 15 firefighters with three motor pumps and a cistern had managed to contain the flames.There have been no reports of victims or injuries. According to the department, the blaze caused the roof of the building where gas cylinders were filled and stored to collapse. Beyond that, damage has only been caused to 10 vehicles belonging to the gas company.The president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele praised the firefighters' rapid response, saying they managed to do "an amazing job" by "putting out a mega fire in just a few minutes." He has also ordered an investigation to determine those responsible for the incident.