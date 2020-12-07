Kuwait's Emir Accepts Gov't Resignation

Islam Times - Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government submitted by the Prime Minister, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

The emir ordered the cabinet to serve as caretaker until a new government would be formed, KUNA said.Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah submitted on Sunday the resignation of his government to the emir in a routine procedure after parliamentary elections, Xinhua news agency reported.Kuwait on Saturday held parliamentary elections with 326 candidates running for 50 seats. The voting process started from 8 a.m. local time and proceeded until 8 p.m.According to KUNA, the electoral committee has announced on Sunday winners of 2020 parliamentary elections in five electoral districts in the country.A royal decree was also issued on Sunday calling on the newly elected National Assembly (parliament) to hold the first regular session of the 16th legislative term on Dec. 15.