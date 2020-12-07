Kuwait's Emir Accepts Gov't Resignation

The emir ordered the cabinet to serve as caretaker until a new government would be formed, KUNA said.
Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah submitted on Sunday the resignation of his government to the emir in a routine procedure after parliamentary elections, Xinhua news agency reported.
Kuwait on Saturday held parliamentary elections with 326 candidates running for 50 seats. The voting process started from 8 a.m. local time and proceeded until 8 p.m.
According to KUNA, the electoral committee has announced on Sunday winners of 2020 parliamentary elections in five electoral districts in the country.
A royal decree was also issued on Sunday calling on the newly elected National Assembly (parliament) to hold the first regular session of the 16th legislative term on Dec. 15.