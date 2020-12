Islam Times - At least 30 Zionists have been arrested in demonstrations against PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli enemy’s media reported.

Zionist police said thousands of protesters gathered in Paris Square near Netanyahu’s residence in West of occupied Jerusalem and caused the closure of roads as well as public unrest.The protesters have been gathering weekly for the past six months, saying Netanyahu should step down because of his going on trial for corruption and what they say is mismanagement of the country’s coronavirus crisis.