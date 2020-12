Islam Times - The Iraqi popular forces, Hashd Shaabi, managed to arrest the logistics officer of ISIL terrorist group in Ninveh and Salahuddine.

In a statement, Hashd Shaabi announced that, based on accurate intelligence reports, its units arrested Iyad Mansour Al-Nimrawi in Baiji county.The statement added that Al-Nimrawi used to transfer data to the militants and provide them with vehicles in order to be booby-trapped in preparation for carrying out terrorist attacks.