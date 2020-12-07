0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 12:24

UAE Target of Cyber-attacks after Normalization with ‘Israel’

The UAE in August broke with decades of Arab policy when it agreed to forge ties with the Zionist regime in a move that angered Palestinians and some Muslim states and communities.

However, Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit.

"Our relationship, for example, with the normalization with ‘Israel’ really opened a whole huge attacks from some other activists against the UAE," Mohamed Hamad al-Kuwaiti said during an onstage interview at a conference in Dubai.

Kuwaiti said the financial sector was targeted but did not elaborate.

He did not say if any of the attacks were successful or provide details on who the perpetrators were.

He also told the conference that the number of cyber-attacks in the UAE increased sharply after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwaiti claimed that many attacks in the region originate from Iran, without specifying who is behind them.

Nevertheless, Iran has also said that it has been a victim of cyber-attacks. 
