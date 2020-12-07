0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 12:54

‘Israeli’ Soldiers Storm West Bank Town, Injure 4

Confrontations erupted on Sunday evening when a large number of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the town, ransacked a house and interrogated its residents, according to local sources, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Eyewitnesses said that the Zionist regime’s forces occupied the rooftops of some houses in the western neighborhood of the town and embarked on firing rubber bullets and tear gas grenades at local youths.

Four young men were reportedly wounded by rubber bullets and dozens, who suffered from their exposure to tear gas, received on-site medical assistance.
