0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 12:57

US Strategic Bombers Approached Russian Western Borders over 10 Times in 2020

Story Code : 902219
US Strategic Bombers Approached Russian Western Borders over 10 Times in 2020
"This year, over a thousand reconnaissance flights have been registered near the state border within the Baltic Fleet’s area of responsibility, which is about 150 flights more compared to last year. US strategic bombers approached our borders more than ten times. Last year, for example, only two such cases were observed," the admiral said in an interview with the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

For the first time ever, the strategic bombers performed flights in groups in 2020, he said, TASS reported.

Further strengthening air defense is a priority task for Russia’s Baltic Fleet, the commander said.

"Today, a fighter aviation regiment armed with Su-27 fighters, an air defense large unit outfitted with S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems, a separate surface-to-air missile regiment equipped with Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile complexes and air defense systems of surface ships are protecting the Baltic sky day and night," the admiral stressed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020