Monday 7 December 2020 - 13:01

Tehran Urges Saudis to ‘Know Their Limits’

“Saudi Arabia has treated its neighbors inappropriately and must change track. That would benefit itself and the region,” Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday when asked about the Saudi foreign minister’s recent comments about Iran.

Describing Saudi Arabia as an ordinary country in the region, he said, “The place of countries in the international relations is clear… That country [Saudi Arabia] had better know its limits.”

Khatibzadeh also denounced the “bullying policy” that Saudi Arabia and others adopted in imposing a blockade on Qatar, saying Iran stands by its friends in all conditions.

Iran immediately and explicitly welcomed the settlement of regional tensions and would welcome any political solution to the Gulf crisis, he added.  

Relations between Tehran and Riyadh have strained over the past years after their conflicting views on regional developments, particularly on Yemen and Syria, became more noticeable.

Iranian diplomatic officials have long been urging Saudi authorities to follow the path of sincere benevolence and pay regard for regional nations, saying that under such conditions, Iran will be ready for interaction with Riyadh within the framework of regional and bilateral cooperation.
