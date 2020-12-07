0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 13:11

France and Germany ‘Make Final Offer’ on Brexit

Story Code : 902223
France and Germany ‘Make Final Offer’ on Brexit
The more “conciliatory” posture adopted by EU leaders nevertheless came with the renewed warning of France purportedly being prepared to abandon talks to accept a no-deal, the outlet cites a Brussels diplomatic source as saying.

He added: “In the coming days we will have to decide. Either to continue to negotiate or go ahead with no deal. Because if this is the case, it is better to know now than at Christmas. It would be wrong to remain under the pressure of the clock.”

The current developments come as on Monday the UK Prime Minister is due to publish new legislation that is set to breach in a “specific and limited way” the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The legislation is touted by Ministers as a way of providing a “safety net” if trade talks fall through, and ensuring the smooth flow of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Brussels has been claiming the clauses in effect rip up the original international agreement less than a year old.

The Internal Market Bill will be up for consideration by MPs after the Lords removed the “offending” clauses, however, Johnson will re-insert them, while acknowledging that they can be removed should there no longer be a need for them, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, quoting a government official.

“The PM is going to have to make this call personally, he’s incredibly forceful about the need to have a safety net. But safety nets can always be taken away when they’re not needed,” the official was quoted as saying.

A cabinet minister was cited as saying the Taxation (Post-Transition Period) Bill would be published after a vote on Tuesday.

Introducing the new “law-breaking” clauses ahead of a Thursday meeting of the European Council may potentially be regarded as an “aggressive” move, government sources were cited by The Times as admitting.

No-Deal Scenario

While France has underscored that it is prepared to veto any deal unless it was granted “large and lasting access” to fish quotas, the Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune was quoted by Journal du Dimanche as saying:

“There are different sensitivities across the 27 EU countries. It would be naive to deny it. But the negotiating mandate is detailed and we are sticking to it. As for Chancellor Merkel, she wants a deal, but she also defends our demands – and she knows the European market well enough to guess how the German economy would suffer from a bad deal. In short, the British gamble on trying to divide the EU has failed.”

The French position reportedly enjoys a degree of support from other coastal states, such as the Netherlands and Belgium, concerned about their domestic fishing industries.

Meanwhile, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Austria, the Baltic states and central and eastern Europe are keen to avoid a destabilizing no-deal, writes the outlet.

According to cited European sources, there were hopes of a breakthrough on the fishing issue, with a prospective agreement to focus on a five to seven-year transition. “Fish discussions are closing in on a political landing zone,” an EU diplomat was quoted as acknowledging.

However, this was dismissed by a UK source: “There’s been no breakthrough on fish. Nothing new has been achieved on this.”

George Eustice, the UK environment secretary, dismissed “ludicrous” demands for a ten-year deal on British waters.

However, on the issue of a “level playing field”, efforts are being made to reach common ground by France and Germany with a slightly more conciliatory approach, claimed a diplomatic source.

The issue of aligning regulations, such as environmental and social standards, after the end of the 31 December transition period is the main sticking point, claim sources in Brussels.

“The UK is seeking more options for divergence; the EU is seeking more options to seek redress should damages occur,” an EU diplomat reportedly said.

While the British chief negotiator, David Frost, signalled that the next 24 hours would be critical to reaching any breakthrough, saying: “We’re working very hard to try to get a deal,” a diplomatic source was cited as voicing little optimism: “Expectations are low on a solution being found in the next 24 hours.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020