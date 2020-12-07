0
Monday 7 December 2020

China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs

Recent US anti-Chinese actions, including sanctions imposed against major corporations and ruling party officials, have provoked a backlash from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Speaking to a group of business leaders from US firms, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that it was up to the US to make the correct decision on future China-US relations.

Wang Yi said that he hoped and believed that the US policy on China would eventually "return to objectivity and rationality". He added that the two countries should resume dialogues on all levels, Sputnik reported.

The cabinet minister stressed that the US should observe international norms and stay out of China's internal affairs.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States has sanctioned Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials allegedly involved in a range of coercive activities.

He explained that activities have been used to co-opt and intimidate sub-national leaders, overseas Chinese communities, as well as academic and civil society groups in the United States and in other countries.

The United States and China have been on strained terms since 2017, when Washington's updated National Security Strategy portrayed China, a long-time advocate of a multi-polar world, as a major threat to US interests in world politics.

As a result of the sanctions, these Chinese companies will no longer be able to access the US security equipment and technology market.
