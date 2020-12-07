0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 13:37

Saudi Prince, Zionist Min. Engage in Diversionary Fight

Story Code : 902228
Saudi Prince, Zionist Min. Engage in Diversionary Fight
The IISS Manama Dialogue took place on 4–6, 2020 December in Bahrain.

Addressing the Bahrain security summit on Sunday, which was attended by Zionist Regime’s foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Turki bin Faisal, the Ex-Saudi intelligence chief criticized the Zionists Regime harshly.

On the one hand, Tel Aviv claims that it is facing an existential threat, and on the other hand, it is occupying Palestinian lands, bombing Arab countries, and possessing a nuclear weapons arsenal, said Saudi prince.

He accused the Zionist Regime of hypocrisy, noting that they are demolishing homes as they wish, and they assassinate whomever they want...and yet they profess that they want to be friends with Saudi Arabia.

The prince also called on the Zionist Regime to agree to the Arab peace initiative, considering it as the only way to confront Iran. 

In reaction to Saudi Prince’s verbal attacks, Ashkenazi said, "I would like to express my regret on the comments of the Saudi representative."

He believed that Saudi Prince’s statements don’t reflect the spirit and the changes taking place in West Asia.

Referring to the normalization of ties between UAE, Bahrain, and the Zionist Regime, he claimed that this normalization agreement does not replace negotiations with the Palestinians but rather represents an opportunity for them. He also called on the Palestinian side to resume unconditional negotiations immediately.

He claimed that the measures of the Zionist Regime in terms of moving from annexation to normalization is a chance to find a solution to the conflict.
Related Stories
Zionist Minister of War Expressed Concern about Iran's Launch of Noor-1 Satellite
Islam Times - Zionist regime's minister of war Naftali Bennett expressed concern about Iran’s launch of Noor-1 satellite and all the other improvements ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020