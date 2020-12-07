0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 13:39

Netanyahu's Trial to Face Delay

Story Code : 902229
Netanyahu
Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed on Sunday, with his lawyers asking the Jerusalem District Court to dismiss the charges against him due to alleged impropriety by police investigators probing the premier, and the judges indicating they intended to order prosecutors to explain why some parts of the indictment were not sufficiently detailed, Times of Israel reported.

Such a decision would likely require prosecutors to correct the indictment, resulting in another significant delay in the schedule of the trial. The start of the evidentiary stage has already been pushed off by a month.

Netanyahu’s trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes opened in May. Though he attended the first hearing, he was granted an exemption from appearing at later, largely procedural stages of the trial, including Sunday’s hearing.
Related Stories
Netanyahu, Gantz Argue Their Way into An Election Neither Side Wants
Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looked down from the Knesset rostrum at his political rival, a former military chief, and ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020