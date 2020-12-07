0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 21:57

Saudi Seeks Shutting Down Sanaa Airport through New Airstrikes

Story Code : 902330
Saudi Seeks Shutting Down Sanaa Airport through New Airstrikes
“The allegations made by the coalition against the Sanaa airport are not something new; and are an attempt to mislead world public opinion and provide a justification for repeated attacks on it,” Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network quoted Khaled al-Shayef as saying in a statement released on Sunday.

Shayef noted that the United Nations is the exclusive client of the Sanaa airport, and the strikes have disappointed ill Yemeni civilians requiring treatment abroad because of the serious nature of their medical condition.

He also hoped for a clear position by the UN with regard to the reopening of the airport to, at least, humanitarian flights, stressing that the airport is ready to receive various commercial and cargo flights given the fact that Yemeni aviation authorities have not received any complaints when receiving UN aircraft.

Shayef highlighted that the economic cost as a result of the Saudi-led air blockade and closure of the Sanaa airport stands at a very high level.

On Friday, Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement said attacks on the airport indicate the utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The war has claimed more than 100,000 lives. That is according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project [ACLED], a nonprofit conflict-research organization.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020