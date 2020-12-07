Kurdish Media: Turkey Reassigning Syrian Militants to Kashmir

Islam Times - Kurdish media outlets reported that Turkey is reassigning its militants in Syria to missions in Kashmir region in Pakistan.

The Kurdish-language Forat news website quoted informed sources as saying that the Solaiman Shah militia affiliated to Turkey in Northern Syria are preparing forces to be dispatched to Kashmir.They added that al-Makni Abu Amsheh, one of the militant commanders affiliated to Turkey, has informed his forces that the Turkish army has demanded a list of volunteers from the terrorist groups, including the so-called Syria National Army, to be sent to Kashmir.He has also told them that Turkey will pay $2,000 to anyone who is ready to go to Kashmir.Turkish officials have not yet shown any reaction to the report.Claimed by both India and Pakistan, Kashmir has remained a source of tension between the two countries.