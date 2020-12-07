Hashd Al-Shaabi: Security Increased after US Evacuation of K1 Base in Iraq

Islam Times - A senior Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi (popular forces) official said that stability and security in Kirkuk has increased after the US withdrew its forces from K1 air base.

Ali al-Hosseini told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website that no security incidents have been reported in regions near Kirkuk, while the situation was different when the US forces were deployed in the region.He added that the activities of terrorist groups in most regions near Kirkuk have also decreased.Al-Hosseini said that the Iraqi security forces and Hashd al-Shaabi have in the past few months established good security in the region and have been able to detain a number of ISIL ringleaders.The US forces began handing over K1 Airbase outside of Kirkuk to Iraqi forces in March.K1 had hosted the US-led coalition forces since 2017 to launch the so-called operations against ISIL in the nearby mountainous areas.US-led forces also withdrew from Qaim base, near the border with Syria and Qayara base in Nineveh in March.