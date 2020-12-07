0
Monday 7 December 2020 - 23:13

Hashd Al-Shaabi: Security Increased after US Evacuation of K1 Base in Iraq

Story Code : 902335
Hashd Al-Shaabi: Security Increased after US Evacuation of K1 Base in Iraq
Ali al-Hosseini told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website that no security incidents have been reported in regions near Kirkuk, while the situation was different when the US forces were deployed in the region.

He added that the activities of terrorist groups in most regions near Kirkuk have also decreased.

Al-Hosseini said that the Iraqi security forces and Hashd al-Shaabi have in the past few months established good security in the region and have been able to detain a number of ISIL ringleaders.

The US forces began handing over K1 Airbase outside of Kirkuk to Iraqi forces in March.

K1 had hosted the US-led coalition forces since 2017 to launch the so-called operations against ISIL in the nearby mountainous areas.

US-led forces also withdrew from Qaim base, near the border with Syria and Qayara base in Nineveh in March.
Related Stories
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
Islam Times - Members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi forces, thwarted a major attack by Daesh terrorists ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
Detained Former Saudi Crown Prince at Risk after MBS’ Social Army Attack
5 December 2020
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
Trump Orders Withdrawal of Nearly All Troops from Somalia
5 December 2020
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them
US Ends Exchange Programs with China, Calling Them 'Propaganda'
5 December 2020
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
Rohingyas in Bangladesh Set Off for Remote Island Despite Outcry
4 December 2020