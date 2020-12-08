0
Tuesday 8 December 2020 - 12:07

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters

Turkey is the main international backer of the UN-recognized, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which Haftar is trying to topple by force.

Mismari said the ship did not respond to calls inquiring about its identity as it entered a militarily restricted area of Libyan territorial waters.

"The ship's crew is made of nine Turks, seven Indians and one Azerbaijani sailor. It is being investigated for its violations of maritime laws and regulations," LNA general Ahmed al-Mismari added in a statement.

He did not reveal what the ship was carrying. In a Facebook post, Mismari showed photos of crew members in blue and orange overalls having their passports inspected by LNA members.

Turkish officials have not commented publicly on the incident.

The capturing of the ship comes weeks after the country's warring factions signed a ceasefire agreement to allow negotiations to end the conflict.
