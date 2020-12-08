153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
The ‘Israeli’ entity is presumed to be one of the world’s nine nuclear powers, but it has never admitted to the possession of nuclear weapons.
There are eight countries acknowledged to be nuclear powers, five of which have signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The five signatories are: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Three additional countries who are not signatories to the treaty, have admitted to testing and possession nuclear weapons; these are India, North Korea and Pakistan.
In New York on Monday, 153 countries called exclusively on the Zionist regime to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty and renounce its weapons in the resolution titled, “The Risk of Nuclear Proliferation in the Middle East.”
The resolution was part of a large package of resolutions the UNGA in New York approved calling for nuclear disarmament globally and in the region. It is also part of a package of close to 20 annual UNGA resolutions considered to be anti-‘Israeli’ and pro-Palestinian.
The Palestinian Authority was among the sponsors of this non-proliferation resolution, as were Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.