0
Tuesday 8 December 2020 - 13:20

Indian Farmers Launch General Strike against Market Liberalization

Story Code : 902455
Indian Farmers Launch General Strike against Market Liberalization
Farmers blocked roads and rail lines in eastern and western Indian states on Tuesday to push the government to annul the laws. They have been backed by railway workers, truck drivers, teachers, and other unions.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped outside New Delhi since November 27 in protest at the laws.

“We will not allow the government to change the rules because they want to hurt farmers’ income by filling the pockets of big companies,” said Gurwinder Singh, a 66-year-old farmer from the northern state of Punjab, which is known as the food bowl of India.

Farm organizations called for the strike after five rounds of talks between the farmers and the government failed. More talks are due on Wednesday.

“We want nothing less than a withdrawal of the new farm laws,” Balbir Singh Rajewal, a protest leader, said.

At least 20 regional and national opposition parties supported the call for the strike. The farmers’ cause also gained sympathy from the Indian diaspora.

The laws, passed in September, will allow farmers to sell their produce on the open market, including to supermarket chains, instead of government-controlled wholesale markets known as mandis, which guarantee a minimum price.

During recent days, thousands of people expressed solidarity with the farmers outside the Indian Embassy in central London.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020