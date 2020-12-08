0
Tuesday 8 December 2020 - 13:23

Study Shows Number of Afghan Civilians Killed By US-led Airstrikes Rose By 330%

Story Code : 902456
Study Shows Number of Afghan Civilians Killed By US-led Airstrikes Rose By 330%
“The total number of civilians killed by international and Afghan Air Force airstrikes increased. International military forces, led by the US, are responsible for the majority of those killed by airstrikes from 2015 through 2019: 1,357 killed by international forces, compared to 461 killed by the AAF [Afghan Air Force],” according to a research study conducted as part of the Costs of War Project at Britain’s Brown University.

“The number of civilians killed by international airstrikes increased about 330 percent from 2016 — the last full year of the Obama Administration — to 2019, the most recent year for which there is complete data from the United Nations,” the study said.

The researchers who conducted the study also said the climbing number of civilian deaths were the outcome of the US President Donald Trump administration’s decision to relax its rules of engagement for airstrikes across Afghanistan in 2017.

In 2019, the study added, international airstrikes killed 700 civilians in Afghanistan, which marked the largest figure compared to any other year since the US-led military invasion of the country began in 2001.

The authors of the study also noted that the intensity of the US-led airstrikes in Afghanistan declined after Washington reached an agreement with the Taliban in late February this year.

Since then, however, the number of airstrikes by the Afghan Air Force [AAF] has surged.

“The Afghan government is now negotiating with the Taliban and as part of a broader offensive, perhaps aimed at increasing Afghan government leverage in the talks, airstrikes by the Afghan Air Force [AAF] have increased. As a consequence, the AAF is harming more Afghan civilians than at any time in its history,” the study further explained.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020