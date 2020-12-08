0
Tuesday 8 December 2020 - 14:04

IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination

IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
“The enemies must expect the Islamic Republic of Iran’s reactions with the quality and conditions that we’d choose ourselves,” Major General Hossein Salami said at a meeting on Tuesday, held in commemoration of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The IRGC assures the Iranian nation that it will decisively respond to the assassination of the scientist, he added.

The commander also said that such blind attacks and assassination strikes would only accelerate the Islamic Revolution’s progress.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior nuclear and defense scientist, was assassinated by unknown gunmen in a small city east of Tehran on November 27.

In a message after the incident, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on all relevant administrators to “investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders” and “to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active.”
