0
Wednesday 9 December 2020 - 05:14

‘Israel’ Will Be Alone in Face of Iran: Haaretz

Story Code : 902569
‘Israel’ Will Be Alone in Face of Iran: Haaretz
Union Center for Research and Development prepared an analytical infographic based on reports issued by the Zionist paper, Haaret, disclosing strategic facts about the confrontation between the Zionist entity and the Islamic Republic.

The report pointed out that the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh as well as previous strikes indicate sophisticated intelligence capabilities, which confirms the Zionist involvement in the mentioned crimes.

“US outgoing President Donald Trump worked hard to reinforce the Israeli-Gulf ties and sold sophisticated weaponry in the context of a strategy aimed at transferring the security responsibility in face of Iran to ‘Israel’ and the Gulf states.”

According to the report, even President-elect, Joe Biden, seems to be unready to use the US military resources to defend ‘Israel’ against any of its enemies.

“The Gulf states also denounced the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh and denied involvement in the strike for fear of any Iranian strike.”

Meanwhile, the report noted that the Islamic Republic continue its Uranium Enrichment Operations despite the economic crisis escalated by the pandemic, adding that Iran will reinforce its role in the Middle East after the US military withdrawal.

The report concluded that ‘Israel’ would face Iran alone, pointing out that the Zionist government would be in need of seeking the adequate ways to establish a successful cooperation with Biden’s administration.
Related Stories
Israel Can Not Endure Prolonged Missile Attacks: Haaretz
Islam Times - Israeli Authorities admitted that neither state agencies nor local authorities are prepared for a prolonged assault by missiles from Lebanon and Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills in May
6 December 2020
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
US Likely to Blacklist Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah Movement
6 December 2020
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
Envoy Confirms IRGC Quds Force Chief’ Visit to Iraq
5 December 2020