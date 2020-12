Islam Times - Israeli enemy warplanes violated on Tuesday the Lebanese sovereignty, flying over various cities and towns at a low altitudes and launching mock raids.

In details, the Zionist war jets flew over Beirut, Nabatieh,Iqlim Touffah, Sidon, Marjeioun, Bekaa, North, Upper Metn, and Aley at a very low altitude and launched mock raids.The Israeli warplanes also continued flying over Hasbaya and Arkoub, reaching the heights of Mount Hermon and the occupied Golan.