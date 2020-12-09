condolence from Allama Amin Shaheedi on the martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

His martyrdom can not be regarded as an individual’s sacrifice but in the best interest of Muslim world as a whole. The colonial powers have attempted to prevent Iran from working on its peaceful nuclear programme through the assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh. Hence, we feel proud and satisfaction on his martyrdom because true believers are always stimulated with the historic event of Karbala and moreover what Ali Ibne Abi Talib (as) and Hussian Ibne Ali (as) did for the

accomplishment of Islam and chose martyrdom.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had possessed all the characteristics of a martyr and reached the degree of excellence by sacrificing his life for a great cause. Now it is us, who should be persuaded with such inspiration and get ready to lay our life at any time. Not only Israel but America and Europe as well plotted the assassination conspiracy of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and used all possible resources for such a hideous crime. These powers are apparently successful in their malicious plan but the history is evident that the sacrifice of a patriot brings savagery to its end. We hope that Iran will continue with its peaceful atomic programme and progress in educational, industrial and scientific fields despite of all unjust sanctions.