0
Tuesday 8 December 2020 - 21:36

condolence from Allama Amin Shaheedi on the martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Story Code : 902640
condolence from Allama Amin Shaheedi on the martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
In a press release from Ummat-e-Wahida Pakistan, he said: We are deeply grieved on the martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. With keen intellect and profound commitment to the welfare of his country, the services of Dr. Fakhrizadeh as a nuclear scientist will always be remembered.
 
His martyrdom can not be regarded as an individual’s sacrifice but in the best interest of Muslim world as a whole. The colonial powers have attempted to prevent Iran from working on its peaceful nuclear programme through the assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh. Hence, we feel proud and satisfaction on his martyrdom because true believers are always stimulated with the historic event of Karbala and moreover what Ali Ibne Abi Talib (as) and Hussian Ibne Ali (as) did for the accomplishment of Islam and chose martyrdom. 
 
Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had possessed all the characteristics of a martyr and reached the degree of excellence by sacrificing his life for a great cause. Now it is us, who should be persuaded with such inspiration and get ready to lay our life at any time. Not only Israel but America and Europe as well plotted the assassination conspiracy of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and used all possible resources for such a hideous crime. These powers are apparently successful in their malicious plan but the history is evident that the sacrifice of a patriot brings savagery to its end. We hope that Iran will continue with its peaceful atomic programme and progress in educational, industrial and scientific fields despite of all unjust sanctions.  
 
I offer my sincere condolences to Hujjat Allah Al-Mahdi (as), His worthy deputy Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, Iranian nation and the family of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on his tragic martyrdom. I wish that we could also contribute the same as Dr. Fakhrizadeh did to restrict the colonial powers. May Allah grant us the highest rank of martyrdom. Amen! 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020