US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running

Islam Times - Chairman of Yemen's Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said the United States continues to sell weapons to the Saudi-led coalition and help kill Yemeni civilians to keep its arms factories running and reduce unemployment.

"America continues killing the Yemeni people in order to keep weapons' factories running, reduce unemployment, pay off debts in exchange for Gulf's money and implement the ‘Israeli’ enemy plans,” al-Houthi said on Wednesday, according to Yemen’s al-Masirah website.He added, "The Yemeni people who are being killed daily by the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression and their allies, wake up to the sounds of American bomb explosions, the smell of gases, the remains of massacres, and the pictures of the killed children, women and the elderly. This confirms that the US is not a source of concern but rather the source of killing the Yemeni people."Supported by its regional allies and armed by its Western backers, Saudi Arabia has been waging a war on Yemen since March 2015.An estimated 100,000 people have lost their lives in the Saudi war.The war has destroyed Yemeni infrastructure, including a large number of hospitals and clinics amid an all-out Saudi blockade.